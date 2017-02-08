Top 5 Inexpensive Hotels to Lodge With Your Spouse on Valentine’s Day

De’Renaissance Hotel

Morning Sides Suites



Southern Sun Ikoyi







The Avenue Suites The Avenue Suites is situated in Victoria Island, Lagos. The hotel boasts a swimming pool and a well-equipped gym. Complimentary WiFi internet access is provided for all guests. All rooms at the Avenue Suites Lagos are fully air-conditioned, fitted with en-suite bathrooms and wardrobes. The on-site restaurant that boasts views of the surrounding skyline serves local and continental meal options and complimentary breakfast is provided daily. The Avenue Suites Lagos is 5 km away from Palms Mall, Lekki, in close proximity to the Bar Beach and Eko Hotel.



Villa Angelia The Villa Angelia is located in Ikoyi, Lagos. The villa features an event center, a swimming pool, and a gym. Meals are provided through an onsite restaurant which serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The hotel offers a bike rental service for outdoor activities and local sightseeing. A fitness room, a swimming pool, and a gym are also available at the hotel. Villa Angelia Ikoyi is a walking distance from Awolowo Road and Sweet Sensation Confectionery. Reeds Restaurant and Bar is a 3-minute walk from the hotel.







Share this post with your friends and also share your thoughts by adding your comments below.