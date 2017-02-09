UNIDO will assist Nigeria resume food export to Europe

|Dr Raymond Tavares of UNIDO: commends Nigeria’s efforts on food export
UNIDO commended the Nigerian Government’s effort to resume exportation of banned agricultural products to the European Union.
Dr Raymond Tavares, Project Manager, National Quality Infrastructure Project for Nigeria, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Lagos.
Watch Tavare’s interview here:
