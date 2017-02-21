What do You Need to Know Before Buying a Plot of Land?

Let’s try to find out what is important to remember when choosing a plot of land!
LocationLocation of the property is the main factor contributing to its market price. Choosing property, people do not always think about it. However, if you have to sell the property one day, its location will play a huge role on the price you will put for selling a piece of land!
The size and shape of the plotOn the one hand, a large plot is good, it will make it possible to arrange the house as you wish, to create an interesting landscape, and provide you with many other benefits. However, on the other hand, buying a large plot of land, it is necessary to remember that the larger the purchased land, the more money for the improvement and maintenance it will require.
In short, the closer the plot is to the shape of a square, the better. It is better both for the selection of the construction site, and for site-planning.
Cheap dealsIn the process of searching the land for construction, everyone can be offered to buy the land cheaper than average price for similar plots in this area.
Most often, the reason is in the legal sphere – most likely there is a document missing or something else isn’t properly done, etc.
To avoid trouble, before buying the chosen land you should consult a lawyer or an experienced broker and show them the copies of the documents for the land.
Other important nuancesOther hidden problems that may explain the lowered the price, are:
- proximity of high-voltage lines or cables, gas lines passing underground in the area;
- buying land for construction near a body of water may seem like a big success (if combined with other important factors). However, at the same time there is a risk of buying a plot of land with problematic geological conditions (the soil can be too soft and saturated with too much moisture, and building a solid foundation on such a soil can be very expensive);
- pay much attention to the neighboring plots; check if they are located at the same level with yours. If the plots on both sides from your plot are much higher, you will need to install a drainage system and add a lot of ground. Otherwise, you run the risk of wandering through the knee-deep water in the autumn and spring.
