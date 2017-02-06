Yobe state set for local council polls





The Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) on Monday said it has concluded preparations for Saturday’s council elections.Chairman of the commission, Mr Jauro Abdu, said this at an interactive session with journalists in Damaturu.He said that materials and manpower for the exercise were ready for deployment to the local government areas.Abdu said that polling would be conducted in all the 17 councils in the state, adding that seven political parties were participating in the exercise.“Elections in Gujba and Gulani Local Government Areas will be done in the councils’ headquarters to ensure provision of adequate security during the exercise,’’ he said.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gulani and Gujba, initially occupied by insurgents, were liberated by the military and now enjoying relative peace.On his part, Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Abdulmaliki Sumonu, told newsmen that no fewer than 2,000 policemen would be deployed on election duty to maintain security during the exercise.“The police command has been working with all stakeholders to ensure a free and fair election across the state,” he said.Abdulmaliki called for the cooperation of the public and politicians to ensure success of the exercise.Alhaji Umaru Kukuri, Chairman, Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in the state, urged political parties, their candidates and supporters to avoid actions capable of breaching the peace.“We should cooperate with SIEC and the security agents for a peaceful and fair election that will be acceptable to all,” he said.Kukuri also commended the state government for consistently conducting council elections and bringing democracy closer to the people. (NAN)