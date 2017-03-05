5 Reasons Why Taking Selfies Can be Good For You

You will love yourself

Taking selfie is widely popular today, thanks to Smartphones. You don’t require any photography skills or a professional camera to take pictures. Several clicks on your camera phone will do the job. While some people are addicted to selfies others are not disposed to it and sharing them on social media. It is not their thing. Whichever divide you belong, we have gathered some reasons why taking selfies is good for you.There are times when you take an awesome selfie and you look very good. At that moment, you will love and appreciate yourself. You don’t need to wait for someone appreciates you.Taking a selfie can help capture the wonderful moments of your life. The time you graduated, the vacations you took, and your birthdays. Everything is recorded. You can check them any time to relive these memories.Selfies can also make you confident. One way to do this is by taking a nice selfie and posting on social media. You will be confident than ever when you read the pleasant comments. When next you have an interview or you are under pressure, just take a selfie!Some people are experts in taking and editing/filtering selfies. They take selfies at Epe Resort in Lagos, when they filter and post it social media, you will think they are in London or America. Selfie brings out your artistic talents.Selfie is an avenue to express yourself without anyone troubling or disturbing you. You can post pictures of the food you eat, the places you have visited and a whole lot more. You only need to regulate yourself by being cognizant of the things you share.