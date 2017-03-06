6 Reasons Why Your Business Needs Chatbots

Mobile ready

A chatbot is a newbie in the tech town. It is a computer program developed to interact with human beings via the internet. The software is designed in such a way that it automatically replies to customer inquiries and requests. It makes use of messaging apps like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, WeChat and even SMS. Chatbots are now being used by many businesses to sell products and services. You can also deploy it for your business as an entrepreneur. Fascinatingly, 1.4 billion interacted with a chatbot in 2015 according to emarketer. In this article, we discuss reasons why you need chatbots for your business.The use of mobile phone has significantly increased. And since chatbots use instant messaging platforms, it is readily accessible to a wider audience. These means that it is immediately available for customers on demand.Data is essential for any business. If you want to track the biographical information of your customers, purchasing trend and complaints, chatbots can do these for you. You can use the data to improve your business and resolve customer complaints.The customer engagement with chatbot is very high because the user gets quick response to their inquiries. Also, it makes customers feel like they are chatting or working with someone to find a solution to their problems. Sometimes, you may not need the intervention of a human to complete the task or inquiry.This is probably what you are waiting for. Yes, chatbots can drive sales because they are intelligent and responsive. Whatever service the customers want, chatbot will provide it effectively and efficiently. It can send coupons and product details to customers. If the customer is interested in the service, you can then take over to deliver such a service or product.Chatbots are inexpensive and affordable. You don’t need to break the bank to use it for your business. The returns far outweigh the amount you will spend on setting up a chatbot.Customers are not required to download any app. Your chatbot can come in the form of Facebook messenger or WhatsApp. Clearly, you already have these apps on your phone.