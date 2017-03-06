6 Social media Actions That Could Limit Your chances of Getting a Job

Complaining about your job

Sending friend request to someone who just interviewed you

Forgetting to follow your these companies

Making simple spelling mistakes

Sharing negative comments about an organization

Anyone can use social media. You can tweet or post whatever you like. You are free! However, this your social media license to share anything can cost you your career especially if you are job hunting. You may not appreciate the reach of your social media activities until someone points it out to you. You will be surprised. As a result, you should be conscious of what you do on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram because you don’t know who is looking. We have gathered some social media actions that could wreck your chances of getting a job.If you don’t like your job, you should look for a way to resolve it and if you can’t, you should probably quit. What you should never do is to complain about your job on social media whether you still work for the company or not. Keep your complaints off these networks.You may do this because you are concerned about your performance in an interviewed that you had to follow the interviewer on Facebook. You didn’t just stop there, you question him or her about your performance. It will look like you stalking or disturbing the person. So, don’t be astonished if you don’t get the job.Following a company that you are applying to for a job may boost your chances of getting a job. This is because of the ridiculous criteria some companies have laid down to employ prospective employees. It doesn’t take anything for you to follow them. You may never know.This can be overlooked by everyone but simple spelling mistakes are unforgivable. The dilemma here is that many people use shorthand because of character limitation. A good example is twitter’s 140 characters. Nevertheless, avoid verbosity on twitter and try as much as possible to be concise. This is in a bid to stop you from using shorthand.A business or organization had public relations problems that went viral. Nearly everyone commented on these issues on social media. No matter the public relations offense, you should avoid making such negative comments. These comments may haunt you later as you may be invited for an interview by the same company you have lambasted on social media.