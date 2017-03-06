6 Things Successful Entrepreneurs Have in Common

|Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man
1. They believe in their ideasSuccessful entrepreneurs don’t wait for anyone to validate their ideas. This is because they have invested a reasonable time in researching the workability and practicability of the ideas before sharing it with potential investors and friends. So, whether your friend or investor believes in your idea, they are not worried, they pursue it to a viable conclusion. Their positivity will always rub off on those around them.
2. They find solutions to problemsEntrepreneurs easily find solutions to problems and provide answers via a product or service. This is why it is essential to conduct market research to test your solutions. When you have a market, be sure that your solution will solve the problem your target market has.
3. They delegateSuccessful entrepreneurs don’t do everything on their own. Except you want to experience entrepreneurial burnout, you will always delegate. What you should delegate are the things you have little or no knowledge about.
4. They go the extra mileEntrepreneurs are never satisfied with doing things haphazardly. They are exhaustive and if they need to go the extra mile, they will. In going the extra mile, they sacrifice a quite a number of things.
5. They schedule everythingAs a business man, your schedule is always tight. You are always in one meeting or another. The only way you can manage yourself and time is by scheduling everything. Don’t postpone anything. Be at home when you are supposed to and go on vacation when you are meant to.
6. They invest in their own skillsWhether you are an entrepreneur or not you should always hone your skills. Successful entrepreneurs never hesitate to educate themselves.
