6 Things You do That Puts Your Computer at Risk

You rely heavily on your computer to get your jobs done. If anything happens to it, you may lose all your important files and other essential documents. This is why you should be careful what you do both in terms of hardware and software with your computer. This will prevent you from putting your computer at risk. Nevertheless, some persons don’t know the things they are doing that may be putting their computers at risk. We identify some of them.This is arguably one of the crudest things you do that is putting your computer at risk. But still, some persons don’t consider it important to backup their files. If you don’t want to lose the work of a lifetime, you should never forget to save your files in a hard drive or any cloud services of your choice. You can access these files anytime and anywhere.How can you use a system without an antivirus? In this age and time? Even if you don’t have money to buy antivirus, you can download free antivirus or you simply use windows defender. The rule of thumb is that you should never use any system without an antivirus.The function of a password is to prevent unauthorized access to your system. Therefore, you should avoid using a weak password. Worse still, some people don’t even bother to use any password. You may not only lose your files, you will also lose money depending on the type of job you do.Your computer is looking very haggard and dusty because you are too lazy to clean it. Soon, the dust will affect the fan. And you know if the fan doesn’t work, your system will begin to heat up and if you still ignore it, you may need to prep it for repairs or get ready to buy another one.Using Windows XP is like you are still in the Stone Age. The world has gone beyond and probably forgotten the Windows XP. This is because there have been several upgrades including Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10. Windows XP will leave your computer vulnerable because it lacks security features that will protect your system.You don’t have antivirus and you are still downloading anything that catches your fancy online. Before long, your system will be infected with a virus and if you are not careful, it will eventually crash.