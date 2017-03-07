7 Ways to Make Your Online Accounts Safer

Close dormant accounts

A day scarcely goes by without a reported case of hacking. Millions of accounts are exposed and all sorts of information released to the public. Recently, over 500 million Yahoo user accounts were hacked. So, any account can be illegally accessed. You never know because hacking is becoming more sophisticated daily. This makes your online existence vulnerable. You must secure and protect your different web accounts. We gather seven ways you can make them safer.Inactive accounts easily get hacked. It is because they remain unused for a very long time. If you know you are not using a particular account, you should close it. As a rule of thumb, only open accounts you can use often.If you find it difficult to recall your password(s), you should use a password manager. It will save all your login details for you. It can also generate unique passwords for you.The two-step verification has been around for a while now. And it is just a way to make it difficult for your account to be hacked. The two-step verification prevents anyone from logging into your account from a new device even though they have your username and password. They need a code delivered via SMS to your phone.