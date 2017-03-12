AAU denies cases of sexual harassment

Prof. Ignatius Onimawo of AAU

Ambrose Ali University (AAU) Ekpoma in Edo, says neither a case of sexual harassment nor admission racketeering exits in the institution.Its Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ignatius Onimawo, told journalists in Ekpoma the university engages in a monthly prayer session for sound spiritual development and to eliminate cases of sexual harassment.“There has not been any reported case of sexual harassment or admission racketeering in the institution.“But if there has been any case, it has never been brought to the attention of the school authority.“It is the vision of this administration to position the university to be the best state university and one of the best 10 universities in Nigeria.’’He said that admission racketeering had become “an anathema in the AAU as the system put in place does not allow such act at all’’.“We give admission to applicants on merit, and the system is so robust that no staff has the chance to play on the intelligence of any student seeking admission.“But some of the few cases brought before the authority were promptly dealt with and the staffers involved were sanctioned,’’ he said.Onimawo assured the staff and students as well as the host community of the institution’s determination to run an open and transparent administration.NAN reports that the university had cases of sexual scandal involving lecturer and female student some years ago.The video of celebrated case was splashed in the social media, necessitating the sack of the lecturer.The university had also been notorious for cultism.The administration of Onimawo has cleared the institutions of some of these vices.