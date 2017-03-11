Akeredolu dissolves boards of agencies

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has dissolved all Boards of parastatal agencies, many of which were constituted by the defeated administration of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).The Head of Service, Mr Toyin Akinkuotu, on Saturday in Akure, announced the immediate dissolution of the boards.Akinkuotu urged all chairmen, political appointees and non-career employees in all boards and agencies in the state to hand over all government properties in their custody to the accounting officers in their respective offices.He, however, said that statutory commissions whose tenure were specified in the 1999 Nigerian Constitution were exempted from the dissolution.Akeredolu took the Oath of Office before Justice O. Sanda in last month.The governor on the platform of the national ruling All Progressives Party (APC) defeated the state ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP).Akeredolu was elected as governor after APC scored the highest number of votes of 244,842 to defeat his closest rival, Chief Eyitayo Jegede of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).The candidate of Alliance for Democracy (AD), Mr Oke came third with 126,889 votes.Ambali, who is the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, put the total number of votes cast at 580,887.