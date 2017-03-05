AMVCA 2017 Awards List: Dominic wins best actress, ’76 ‘ best movie

Rita Dominic: Wins best actress in drama





AMVC Award Night Winners List Wins best overall movie Trailblazer Award



Somkele Idhalama



Best Make Up Artiste (Movies/TV series)



Oloibiri – Hakeem Onilogbo Ajibola, Perekeme Odon



Best Costume Designer



76 – Pat Egwurube



Best Art Director



76 – Pat Nebo



Best Sound Editor (Movies/TV series)



Vaya



Best Picture Editor (Movie/TV series)



Oloibiri – Nnodim Chigozie, Paula Peterson



Best Lighthing Designer (Movies/TV series)



93 Days – Elliot Sewape



Best Cinematographer



Happiness is a Four Letter Word – Lance Gewer



Best Documentary



Alison



Best Short Film or Online Video



Cat Face



Best Actress in an M-Net original comedy series



Deborah Anugwa – Hustle



Best Actor in an M-Net comedy series



Samuel Ajibola – “The Johnsons”



Best Actress in an M-Net original drama series



Meg Otanwa – “Hush”



Best Actor in an M-Net original drama series



David Jones David – “Hotel Majestic”



Best M-Net original comedy series



The Johnsons



Best M-Net original drama series



Tinsel



Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Swahili)



Zilizala



Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Hausa)



Yaki Da Zuciya



Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Yoruba)



Somewhere in The Dark – Abiodun Jimoh, Jumoke Odetola



Best Indigenous Language TV series/movies (Igbo)



Amoye-Bu-Onye



Best Soundtrack/ Original Score



The Encounter – Michael ‘The Truth’ Ogunlade



Best TV series



Jenifa’s Diary



Best Writer



Vaya



Best Supporting Actress



Ebele Okaro – Four One Love



Best Supporting Actor In A Drama (Movie/TV series)



Rotimi Salami – Just Not Married



Best Actor in a Comedy



Imeh Umoh Bishop – The Boss is Mine



Best Actress In Comedy



Funke Akindele



Best Movie East Africa



Kati Kati



Best Movie West Africa



Oloibiri



Best Movie South Africa



All About Love



Best Actress in a Drama (Movies/TV Series)



Rita Dominic – 76



Best Actor in a Drama



Sambasa Nzeribe – Slow Country



Best Overall Movie



76



Naomba Niseme



Best Director



76 – Izu Ojukwu

One of Nollywood’s finest artistes, Rita Dominic won “Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series)” for the movie “’76” at the African Movies Viewers Choice Award #AMVCA2017, after nearly two decades in the industry.“’76” also won “Best Overall Movie” with nominations in 14 categories at the #AMVCA2017.“It is very important that we teach our children the events that helped shaped this country (Nigeria)”, Rita said on Saturday at the Eko Hotels, venue of the event in Lagos. She also dedicated the award to “the unsung heroines”, the Army Wives.Overall, the historical movie “76”, won five categories out of its fourteen nominations.The movie won three of the Big Four categories; best picture, best director and best actress.“76” was closely followed by Oloibiri which won three categories while Vaya won two awards.Sambasa Nzeribe, star of the movie “Slow Country,” edged Olu Jacobs, Ramsey Nouah and Richard Mofe-Damijo to win best actor in Africa.The movie 76, is a story told from two points of view: that of a young pregnant woman, and that of her husband, a soldier accused of being involved in the 1976 military coup and assassination of General Murtala Muhammed, the then Head-of State of Nigeria.The event, hosted byNigeria’s IK Osakioduwa and Minenhle ‘Minnie’ Dlamini from South Africa, the ceremony’s fifth edition made highlights of outstanding achievements in television and film during 2016, voted on by the general public.