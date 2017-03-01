APGA Warns IPAC to Steer Clear Anambra

Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano furious with IPAC call for his impeachment

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Youth Wing says the call by the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) for the impeachment of Gov. Willie Obiano is capable of instigating crisis in the state.The Chairman, Ekwusigo chapter of APGA youths, Chief Edwin Ukorah made this known while speaking to newsmen in Awka on Wednesday.Ukorah said the call by Anambra chapter of IPAC on the state House of Assembly to commence impeachment process against Obiano was an attempt to scuttle peace in the state.IPAC had on Feb. 24 issued a five-day ultimatum to the State House of Assembly to commence investigation of Obiano for alleged constitutional breaches.Some of the breaches include non conduct of council polls, and alleged plan to appoint Caretaker Committees for local government and councillorship positions.He urged IPAC not to make itself a willing tool in the hands of detractors by engaging in partisan politics which was not their primary preoccupation.“We have watched in disappointment how some political interests have been trying to put our dear Anambra state into constitutional crisis.“Just last week, IPAC called on the Anambra House of Assembly to investigate Obiano over alleged constitutional breaches.“This call is unfortunate and laughable because IPAC is not a political party.“We the APGA youths wish to warn IPAC to tow the path of honour and allow the opposition to do their work and not serve their selfish political interest.’’According to him, it is also important to tell them that Anambra youths who are happy with the good works of our governor will not stand and watch them disorganise the state for us.He said as democrats, the youth were not against opposition, but stressed the need for them to be constructive in the interest of Anambra people.Ukorah, who said the youth were in total support of Obiano’s second term bid, noted that his re-election would be the best political decision by Anambra people come Nov. 18.“Obiano has worked and he is still working and everybody acknowledges that he has transformed the agricultural sector, he is paying workers and retirees and security is second to none in Nigeria.“We totally support him for second term because he is a man of managerial competence that can take us to the next economic era.“So, I call on our people to take the right decision by voting Obiano in the next governorship election,” he said.