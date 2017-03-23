Australian Woman Dies During Flight Across Pacific

|Australian woman dies on board Delta airlines
Emergency services were called to Sydney International Airport Thursday morning after the 42-year-old woman died on a Delta flight from Los Angeles to Perth in Western Australia.
Police boarded the plane and established a crime scene and passengers were left waiting for more than 90 minutes on the tarmac.
Local 2GB Radio reported there were suspicions that the woman might have been a drug mule, but New South Wales police declined to comment whether the death was drug-related.
Police said it was not being treated as suspicious and they were investigating possible causes of death including self-harm or natural causes.
A police spokeswoman said the woman was travelling alone.
