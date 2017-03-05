BBNaija: Kemen disqualified for sexual offence

Ekemeni Ekerette: disqualified from #BBNaija

One of the Big Brother Naija (#BBNaija) housemates, Ekemini Ekerette popularly referred as Kemen has been disqualified from ongoing TV reality series.He was sent packing for alleged inappropriate behaviour towards a female housemate.He was caught on camera on Saturday night touching fellow housemate, Tboss, while she was asleep.Host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, made the announcement during the live eviction show on Sunday.Kemen, who has been trying to be romantically close to TBoss with no luck, waited for all housemates to fall asleep before displaying his real self on Saturday night.This happened after he Kemen, recently expressed his feelings for another housemate Uriel.Ekerette is fitness trainer and model.The video from #BBNaija as shared on twitter handle@brendalishusThe organiser released an official statement on the disqualification.Jennifer‏ @UgoNkem tweeted: “Please don’t get it twisted. Kemen wasn’t disqualified cos of TBoss. He was disqualified cos he’s a sexual assaulter. She’s a victim #BBNaija”.