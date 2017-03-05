Responsive Ad Slot

#BBNaija: Kemen Disqualified, Uriel Evicted

Uriel and Kemen evicted from #BBNaija House
Uriel
It was double eviction at #BBNaija House on Sunday night as two of the housemates, Kemen and Uriel were sent packing.

Uriel received the least number of votes among all the seven housemates that were up for possible eviction.

Kemen’s eviction was a different ball game.

Kemen disqualified from Big Brother Naija
Kemen: disqualified
Kemen, whose full name is Ekemini Ekerette was disqualified and sent packing for inappropriate behaviour to TBoss, a female housemate.

The ship manager turned fitness trainer, model and entrepreneur was caught on camera on Saturday night touching fellow housemate, Tboss, while she was asleep.

Host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, made the announcement during the live eviction show on Sunday.

Kemen, who has been trying to be romantically close to TBoss with no luck, waited for all housemates to fall asleep before displaying his real self on Saturday night.

This happened after he Kemen, recently expressed his feelings for another housemate Uriel.

Below is the video from #BBNaija as shared on twitter handle@brendalishus


