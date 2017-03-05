BBNaija: Kemen Disqualified, Uriel Evicted

|Uriel
Uriel received the least number of votes among all the seven housemates that were up for possible eviction.
Kemen’s eviction was a different ball game.
|Kemen: disqualified
The ship manager turned fitness trainer, model and entrepreneur was caught on camera on Saturday night touching fellow housemate, Tboss, while she was asleep.
Host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, made the announcement during the live eviction show on Sunday.
Kemen, who has been trying to be romantically close to TBoss with no luck, waited for all housemates to fall asleep before displaying his real self on Saturday night.
This happened after he Kemen, recently expressed his feelings for another housemate Uriel.
Below is the video from #BBNaija as shared on twitter handle@brendalishus
Like what exactly is this creepy behavior? Kemen will chow knife lord knows. Person wey dey sleep #bbnaija pic.twitter.com/5x4k3cwmoI— The Goddess ✨ (@Brendalishus) March 5, 2017
Share this post with your friends and also share your thoughts by adding your comments below.
No comments
Post a Comment