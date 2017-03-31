Buhari approves new appointments

President Buhari and VP Osinbajo

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved appointments into the executive management of some government agencies and parastatal agencies.Mr. Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President (Media and publicity), announced the appointments in Abuja on Friday.According to him, the new chairman of the board of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) is former newspaper editor and ex-presidential spokesman, Chief Duro Onabule.Other executive directors of NTA include Dr Steve Egbo (Administration and Training), Mr. Abdul Dembos (Marketing), Mr. Mohammed Labbo (News), Mrs Fatima M. Barda (Finance), Mr. Stephen Okoanachi (Engineering) and and Mr. Wole Coker (Programmes).At the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Mr. Aliyu Hayatu is new chairman, while Mr. Buhari Auwalu and Mr. Yinka Amosun, are Zonal Directors, Kaduna and Lagos, respectively.In the Nigerian Film Corporation, Dr Chika Maduekwe, is the General Managerand at the National Theatre and National Troupe of Nigeria, Comrade Tar Ukoh, was appointed as Artistic Director.At the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, was appointed Director-General; while the National Film and Video Censors Board, has Mr. Folorunsho Coker, Director-General.At the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, is chairman, while the new Director-General is Engr. Mustapha Yunusa Maihaja.Other members of the NEMA Board are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Engr. David Babachir Lawal; and Captain Talba Alkali, representing Ministry of Transport and Aviation.Amb. Rabiu Dagari is representing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Dr Ngozi Azadoh, Ministry of Health; Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido, Ministry of Interior; Engr. Ajisegiri Benson Akinloye; Ministry of Water Resources, AVM Emmanuel Anebi; Nigerian Armed Forces; and AIG Salisu Fagge Abdullahi, Nigerian Police Force.