Cholera kills 110 people in Somalia

Prime minister Hassan Khaire has said no fewer than 110 people were killed and several left in serious conditions after cholera broke out in southern Somalia in the past two days.Khaire said the deaths occurred in Bay region amid severe drought across the county, while assuring that the government would give it first priority to respond such crisis.Mohamed Fiqi, Minister of Agriculture for southwest state in Somalia, said the cholera situation was out of their control and demanded emergency aid from the government and international community.“Cholera broke out in Goof-guduud, Awdiinle and Berdale locations in Bay region.“Children, women and old people are among the dead, the death toll increases time to time and our administration can’t help,” Fiqi said.