Doctor jumps to death from Third Mainland Bridge

A medical doctor, simply identified as Orji has jumped off the Third Mainland Bridge, to his death.The incident happened today.According to an account by News Guru, the man reportedly asked his driver to stop on the bridge. Then he opened the door of his Nissan X-trail SUV and jumped into the Lagoon,“The driver parked the car, the doctor came down and immediately jumped into the Lagoon.”Spokesman of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Kehinde Adebayo confirmed the suicide to newsmen.He said the agency was alerted by concerned Nigerians.According to him, “The Agency received a distress call of a man who parked his grey coloured Nissan SUV with registration number LND 476 EE at about 4.50 pm today Sunday.“The incident happened around Adekunle, inward 3rd Mainland bridge and jumped into the Lagos Lagoon.“Preliminary investigation at the scene revealed that the man, said to be a medical doctor named Orji who was said to be driven by his driver and suddenly ordered the driver to pull over.“ He dropped from the car and suddenly jumped into the water from the bridge. The vehicle and the driver have been taken to Adeniji Adele Poice Station for further investigation.“There are efforts to recover his body from the Lagoon,” he said.The spokesman said that the General Manager of LASEMA, Mr Adesina Tiamiyu has assured for a proper investigation on the incident by the appropriate authorities.