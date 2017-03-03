Enrique’s Quit Notice Stuns Barcelona Players





Luis Enrique

Enrique revealed that he would be departing from the Nou Camp at the end of the season following his side’s 6-1 win over Sporting Gijon on Wednesday evening.



The coach broke the news to his players shortly before addressing the media, revealed Croatia midfielder Rakitic.



“The Barcelona squad didn’t know Luis Enrique was going to leave,” he told Marca.



“First he told us of his decision, then the press, and we hope to end the season successfully and to enjoy what is left.”I had hoped he would continue [as coach].



“The squad accepts his decision and wishes him well.”



Following the game last night Enrique shed more light on why he is choosing to step down.



“The way I do this job is why I have to leave,” he said after the match.



“There are very few hours to rest. I need to rest.”



“I will not be coaching Barcelona next season, it’s a very difficult decision for me.”



“My dedication will be full in these three months.”



This was echoed by Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu, who told the club’s official Twitter account: “We accept Luis Enrique’s decision. He has been a great a coach. Now is it time to end his spell in the best possible way.”



