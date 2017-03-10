Enyimba Stadium to be Ready in June

Enyimba FC



Egbe said that the stadium could compare with any other standard facility anywhere in the globe.



He said that the water sprinklers that would soon be installed had the capacity to spray 2,000 litres of water from the 10,000-litre overhead tank on a daily basis.



The Commissioner for Sports, Chief Chinwe Nwanganga, said that government was determined to bring the team back to Enyimba city to enable them to enjoy the support of their teeming home fans.



Nwanganga said that aside from the re-grassing, the entire facility would undergo thorough transformation to bring it to modern standard.



News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the club relocated to Calabar for its home matches at the commencement of the current National Professional Football League (NPFL) season.



The club played its home matches in the 2015/2016 NPFL season and CAF Champions League in Umuahia and Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, respectively.



