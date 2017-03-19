NPFL: MFM Oust Plateau United From Top of Table

|MFM players: beat Plateau for summit of the league
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Match Day 14 top of the table clash between MFM and Plateau United ended 2-1 in favour of MFM courtesy of Odey’s brace in 46th and 88th minute.
Odey, NPFL’s top scorer is now the first player to hit double digit with 10 goals in the league.
He opened scoring with a neat finish from a pass from Sikiru Olatunbosun.
He continued his search for the second goal until 88th minute when he converted from the spot to give MFM the deserved three points.
Plateau United got their consolatory goal through Peter Eneji in the 62nd minute.
With the victory against Plateau United, MFM now tops the NPFL table with 27 points. Plateau have 25 points.
