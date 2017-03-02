Lasgidi Allstars set to rock Lagos this May

2face Idibia and Tekno will be inducted into Lasgidi Allstars Hall of Fame while Mad Over You crooner, Runtown and other A-list acts will set the stage on fire as the city of Lagos celebrates.The event tagged “Lasgidi Allstars”, in partnership with Lagos tourism – is an event series that marks the success of Afro Pop and Hip Hop culture in the ever growing Lagos music scene.With two events lined up this year, Lasgidi Allstars is scheduled to showcase top notch talents, whose names will be unveiled next month, for its 3rd edition on Sunday, 28th of May at Hard Rock Cafe, Victoria Island, Lagos. Lasgidi All-stars is going to rock Lagos.Speaking on what to expect, the executive producer, Akpor Gbemre said “We’re back and it’s going to be bigger than ever. This year we are inducting 2Baba (Tuface Idibia) into our hall of fame and then we are having another massive concert on the mainland come December”.‎