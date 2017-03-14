Leicester Beat Sevilla For UCL Quarter Final

Albrighton after scoring the winner

Watch match highlights below

Leicester City’s fairy tale Champions League run continued as they reached the quarter-finals with a famous win against 10-man Sevilla on Tuesday.Trailing 2-1 from the first leg, the reigning English Premier League champions went ahead at the King Power Stadium through Wes Morgan’s close-range finish in the 27th minute.Marc Albrighton then gave the Foxes an aggregate lead in the 54th minute, before Samir Nasri was sent off for a second yellow card in the 74th minute.Steven N’Zonzi missed a penalty kick that could have turned the game round, as Sevilla tried to take it to extra time.The Foxes join Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Real Madrid in Friday’s quarter-final draw.The two remaining teams to join the last eight will be known Wednesday when Atletico Madrid face Bayer Leverkusen and Monaco host Manchester City.Italian champions Juventus eased into the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on with a routine second-leg win against Portuguese league leaders FC Porto.Leading 2-0 from the first leg, Juve sealed the tie when Paulo Dybala drilled in a low penalty kick after Maxi Periera was sent off for handball.The hosts played the second half at a canter as they reached the last eight for the second time in four years.Striker Gonzalo Higuain went closest to a second when he fired wide.Juve are joined in the last eight by English champions Leicester City, who beat Sevilla in Tuesday’s other game.The quarter-final draw will take place on Friday.