Man Drags FCT Minister to Court

FCT Minister Muhammad Bello

Mr Babagana Mohammed, a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) resident has sued the FCT Minister, Mr Mohammed Bello over a land dispute.Joined in the suit with Number FCT/HC/CV/191/16 before Justice Othman Angulu of the FCT High Court, Jabi was the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and IC-Global Microfinance Cooperative, Abuja.At the resumed hearing on Wednesday, counsel to the plaintiff, Mr Okey Aniche informed the court that there was a motion before it.He therefore prayed the court to transfer the matter to the Chief Justice for reassigning.According to Aniche, this is to consolidate the matter as the defendants are already having three similar cases with same plaintiff in different court in the FCT.Aniche further told the court that the agreement to consolidate all the matters in a single court was unanimously reached between the plaintiff and the defendants.“This matter has been scattered in different courts in the FCT, we want it to be heard in one court; we are praying for consolidation of the matter in one court.“We have filed a motion for consolidation and for the matter to be transferred to the CJ for re-assignment,’’ Aniche stressed.The judge however granted his prayers without further delay.The land in dispute is situated at the Utako district of the FCT.