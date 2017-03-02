Metuh fails to defend case again

Olisa Metuh

The trial of Olisa Metuh, a former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was stalled again on Thursday in an FCT High Court, Maitama, due to another adjournment.The trial was adjourned again till May 3, for the defence to open its case; the adjournment was at the instance of the court.Metuh was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on a two-count charge, bordering on destruction of evidence.The judge, Justice Ishaq Bello, on Oct. 10, 2016 adjourned till Nov. 22, 2016 for the defence to open its case; it again adjourned till Jan. 24, 2017, and then again till March 2.Mr Sylvanus Tahir, the prosecuting counsel had earlier called three witnesses to testify.At the resumed hearing on Thursday, both counsel and Metuh were in court.The next adjourned date was fixed with the consent of all the parties in the matter.Metuh is facing criminal charges of receiving N400 million from the former national security adviser, Sambo Dasuki.The EFCC said the money was diverted from funds meant for the purchase of arms for the fight against terrorists in the Northeast.The judge handling the matter Okon Abang had admitted the close of case by the prosecution and called for the defence to open its case.