Miami Open: Konta breaks Venus Williams

Johanna Konta defeated seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams 6-4 7-5 to become the first British woman to reach the Miami Open final.
The 25-year-old will face world number 14 Dane Caroline Wozniacki, who overcame Czech second seed Karolina Pliskova 5-7 6-1 6-1.
Konta said: “Caroline’s one of the best athletes on tour, so I know I am going to be running for a lot of balls.
“I’m looking forward to it, it is going to be a battle and I will try my best.”
Konta broke Williams twice in the first set as she moved into a 3-0 lead, before the 36-year-old American salvaged one of those breaks.
Williams struggled with her first serve and saved five break points early in the second set before breaking Konta to take a 3-1 lead.
But the British number one battled back to break Williams on three occasions on her way to sealing victory shortly after midnight local time.
Konta will reach a career-high world number seven ranking if she lifts the trophy on Saturday.
Share this post with your friends and also share your thoughts by adding your comments below.
No comments
Post a Comment