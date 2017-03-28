My advice for budding entrepreneurs – Stanley Uzochukwu

L-R: Uzochukwu, Afe Babalola, Maduka

The CEO of Stanel Group, Mr Stanley Uzochukwu, says, humility and nurturing a cordial relationship with elders in the business sector are key to the growth of young entrepreneurs in Nigeria.Mr Uzochukwu who stated this during a courtesy visit to Chief Afe Babalola, SAN, the founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), said the wise counsel of elders and leaders in the business sector would greatly help in setting young businesses on the path of prosperity.Revealing the secret behind his success as a businessman, the Stanel boss said his source of wisdom and success story were traceable to his “respect and cordial relationship with successful elders and captains of industries.’’He said through their wise counsels, he had broken grounds in business as a young man.Mr Uzochukwu said every successful business must be mentored and young persons in business must learn to follow the examples set by the veterans, if they themselves want to be successful.“Many are in doubt and confused about the height I am attaining in my business, but the truth is that, meeting with successful and heavy weights like the founders of ABUAD and Coscharis Group, Dr Cosmos Maduka, remains the source of wisdom and success stories.“Each time I meet with leaders in the business sector, I always have one or two things to learn and take to my business and it never failed me and that is what I want young entrepreneurs to know.“This is why they shouldn’t be tired of seeing me around. I am anxious and eager to be like them and like the father’s prayer to his children; I hope they will all be happy to see me making progress in the society as a son who adheres to their valuable advice and mentorship.”He commended the visionary leadership of Afe Babalola in the education sector and urged him to remain the shinning that he has been for all and sundry.On his part, the founder of ABUAD, Afe Babalola commended the founder of Stanel Group for considering him worthy of the august visit in his office.He said he was particularly humbled by his kind words, thanking them for considering him worthy of the great honour.According to Afe Babalola, “Stanley’s speech flowed through my vein and my blood stream. He is a young man full of wisdom and i have no doubt he will soar higher.’’He commended Dr Cosmos Maduka who was also on the visit for his wisdom in growing Coscharis Group with an initial capital of N200 into a business empire of repute.He assured the CEO of Stanel Group of his continued support and cooperation at all times especially in growing his business.