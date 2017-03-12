Nigerians Flee Ife Mayhem

Some Hausa residents fleeing Ife

Report that Hausa residents in the ancient Yoruba town of Ile-Ife have started fleeing after the ethnic clashes has hit the social media, invoking condemnation.Nigerians who took to the social media are calling for tolerance, peace and unity as reports emerge that northerners were fleeing Ile-Ife.According to Channels Television report, seventy-two hours after the communal clash, the last batch of Hausas residing in Sabo where the crisis took place have fled the town.The Hausa are fleeing in spite of the appeal from the Osun State Government and the Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.Traders in the area have also been counting their losses after the mayhem as commercial activities still remain grounded.The relocation of the Hausas is as a result of the bloody clash which left seven persons dead with several others injured in the ancient city of the state in Southwest Nigeria.Barely 24 hours after the incident, Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, imposed a two-day curfew in Ile Ife.Spokesman for the Governor, Mr Semiu Okanlawon, said the decision was “compelled by the breach of the peace in the area which has led to avoidable destruction of lives and property”.Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Aminu Koji, who confirmed the casualty figure to reporters, explained that the clash was caused by an altercation between a Yoruba woman and a Hausa man on Tuesday.He said the situation was consequently brought under control on the directive of Oba Ogunwusi.The DCP said the incident left many homeless while goods worth millions of Naira were destroyed.The report of the relocation has invoked massive comments on the twitter handles under #ifeMassacre with a lot of people condemning the mayhem.