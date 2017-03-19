Nigeria’s whistleblowers earn N210m on every N5b

Alhaji Lai Mohammed: says whistleblowers will be rewarded and protected

The Federal Government has clearly spelt out the irresistible benefits that await whistleblowers as it also pledges protection for them.The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said any whistle-blower whose information leads to the recovery of up to 1 billion Naira will receive 5 percent of the amount.According to him, the reward for any amount between 1 and 5 billion Naira will be 5 percent forthe first 1 billion Naira and 4 percent of the remaining 4 billion Naira, and that any amount over 5 billion Naira will attract 2.5% reward. According to NAN computation, a whistleblower that leads Nigeria to the recovery of cash or assets worth N5billion, will earn N210million."For example, if a whistleblower provides information leading to the recovery of 10 billion Naira, he or she will receive five percent of the first one billion Naira, four percent of the next four billion Naira and 2.5 percent of the remaining five billion Naira."What we have done by making this information public is to reassure potential whistle-blowers that the plan to reward is real. We are not just saying we will pay all whistle-blowers, but we are letting them know in advance what they are entitled to, once the information they provide leads to the recovery of looted funds," he said.Mohammed also gave the assurance that the government will protect the identity of all whistleblowers,whether in the public or the private sector, and also ensure that theinformation they provide is kept secret."Whistleblowers have nothing to fear, because the committee has put in place the necessary measures to safeguard those who give useful information. As a matter of fact, whistle-blowers have everything to gain and nothing to lose," Mohammed said."For those who may have suffered any backlash as a result of the information they provide, their cases will be reviewed and appropriate mitigating actions taken," he said.A civil servant working for the Foreign Affairs Ministry was said to be have been sacked after exposing some theft in an agency of the ministry. His case is being reviewed by the Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, following the directive of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.Alhaji Mohammed said the assurance of protection followed the presentations made to the Presidential Assets Recovery Committee by concerned citizens and groups about the safety of whistle-blowers.