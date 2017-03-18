North Korea Missile: China begs U.S.

New missile test by North Korea. Source: KNCA

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged the U.S. to remain “cool-headed” over North Korean missile tests and tensions in Asia.The situation was at a “crossroads”, but must not be allowed to develop into a conflict, he said after hosting U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.Mr Tillerson spoke of “dangerous levels” of tension, a day after suggesting the U.S. might launch a pre-emptive strike against North Korea.North Korea is working to develop nuclear missiles that can reach the U.S.Last week, it launched four ballistic missiles – defying United Nations resolutions.Mr Tillerson is in Beijing in the final leg of his East Asia tour, which has been dominated by anxieties over North Korea.In South Korea on Friday, he said a U.S. military response would be on the table if North Korea threatened South Korea or U.S. forces.President Donald Trump tweeted that North Korea was “behaving very badly”.He added that China – Pyongyang’s main ally – had done “little to help”.Mr Wang defended the Chinese position, saying all parties were duty-bound to implement UN sanctions against Pyongyang, but also to seek dialogue and diplomatic solutions.“We hope that all parties, including our friends from the United States, could size up the situation in a cool-headed and comprehensive fashion and arrive at a wise decision,” Mr Wang said.