Now politicians cannot “pocket” the judiciary under my leadership — Onnoghen



On cases of conflicting judgements, Onnoghen said that such was bound to happen because different processes were followed by judges.



“The system has its own regulatory mechanism through the means of appeal; that is how we resolve conflicting judgements. “But, to think that we can do away with conflicting judgements is not possible,” he said.



Onnoghen said that it would be impossible for politicians “to pocket” the judiciary under his leadership, explaining that “the moment the judiciary is politicised, justice will be denied the common man’’.



He said that the judiciary was in the process of modernising its processes to meet with international best practices.



On the appointment of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), he said that it was not the duty of Justices of the Supreme Court but the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee.



“I assure you that I will not compromise my integrity, and the independence of the judiciary will be re-enforced under my watch. “I believe that you don’t need to see a judge before you have justice,” he said.