Ogbemudia’s body arrives Benin today

|Ogbemudia: body arrives Benin today
The arrival will kick off a series of ceremonies leading to the burial on Friday.
According to a programme released by the Planning Committee set up by the Edo State Government, Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Delta state counterpart, Ifeanyi Okowa, will receive the body on arrival at the Benin Airport at 10 a.m.
Chairman of the committee, Mr Osarodion Ogie said there will be cultural dances by different dance troupes from Edo and Delta at Ogbemudia’s residence at Iheya Street, Benin City, tomorrow.
On Thursday a service of songs will hold at the main bowl of Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin at 3 p.m.
An Interdenominational funeral service will be held at 10a.m on Friday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Benin City.
Ogbemudia died last week Thursday at a private hospital in Lagos. He was aged 84,
He got national fame as a former Military administrator of the old Mid-Western state from September 1967-1975.
Ogbemudia was elected Governor of the defunct Bendel August 1983 on the platform of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN).
Ogbemudia was born in Benin City in 1933 and attended Benin Baptist School (1941–1945), Government school, Victoria in the Cameroons (1945–1947) and later, Western Boy’s High School, Benin City (1947–1949).
He joined the Nigerian army in 1957 and had his training at Teshie, Ghana as well as at Netheravon and Salisbury Plains in England (1957).
His military career also took him to the officer cadet school at Aldershot, England in 1960, and got commissioned second lieutenant in 1961.
He attended the United States Army Special Welfare School at Fort Bragg, South Carolina in 1962.
Ogbemudia served with the United Nations peacekeeping force in the Congo for 16 months in Tanzania in 1964 and was appointed an instructor to the Nigerian Military School, Zaria the same year.
Ogbemudia was appointed Military administrator of the defunct Mid-West State in September, 1967 and promoted to Lt. Colonel on Oct. 26,1967.
Ogbemudia initiated programmes of urban development, education, public transportation, housing and commerce and built the Ogbe Sports Stadium, renamed Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin.
His military administration was also credited with the establishment of the University of Benin, among others.
Share this post with your friends and also share your thoughts by adding your comments below.
No comments
Post a Comment