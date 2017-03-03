Omose Kids launches new fashion hub for children





Tricia Ikponmwonba-Yusuf, CEO and Creative Director of Omose Kids & Queen B

“There’s nothing more gratifying than seeing kids dressed smartly and fit for any occasion,” said Tricia Ikponmwonba-Yusuf, the Chief Executive Officer and Creative Director of Omose Kids. “That is why we decided to open up a store dedicated exclusively to making children of age 10 and below look the best they can while promoting entrepreneurship and creativity among them.”



Omose Kids also stocks indigenous brands like 7teen09, Aem & Bow, Afro Creations, Phly Creations, Afro Urban Fusion, Lovely Beauties by Niffy owned by a 7-year-old entrepreneur, The Els Little Things which is co-owned by kid entrepreneurs El-nathan and Elianne Oamen, and Beads by Tundun, owned by 8-year-old fashion entrepreneur, Tundun.



All items are inspired by African fabrics and bold, colorful prints carefully crafted to give every child a smart look.



The store which officially opened on February 25, 2017 is located at 30B Opebi Road, beside Wakanow office, Ikeja,



