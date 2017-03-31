Onabule heads NTA board, Hayatu FRCN

Duro Onabule: chairs NTA board

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment Chief Duro Onabule as Chairman of the Board of the Nigeria Television Authority.Onabule was Editor of the defunct National Concord as well as Chief Press Secretary to former President Ibrahim Babangida.His appointment was announced on Friday along with those of new Executive Directors of the NTA, in a statement signed by Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari.They are Dr Steve Egbo (Administration and Training), Abdul Hamid Salihu Dembos (Marketing), Mohammed Labbo (News), Fatima M. Barda (Finance), Stephen Okpanachi (Engineering) and Wole Coker (Programmes).Adesina also announced the appointments of Aliyu Hayatu as Chairman of the Board of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), while Buhari Auwalu and Yinka Amosun, were appointed as Zonal Directors for Kaduna and Lagos stations, respectively.Other new appointees are: Nigerian Film Corporation, Dr Chika Maduekwe, General Manager, National Theatre and National Troupe of Nigeria, Comrade Tar Ukoh, Artistic Director, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General; National Film and Video Censors Board, Folorunsho Coker, Director-General.At the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), is Chairman, while the new Director-General is Engr. Mustapha Yunusa Maihaja”, Adesina said.Members of the NEMA Board are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Engr. David Babachir Lawal; Captain Talba Alkali, representing Ministry of Transport and Aviation and Amb. Rabiu Dagari, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.Others are Dr Ngozi Azadoh, Ministry of Health; Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido, Ministry of Interior; Engr. Ajisegiri Benson Akinloye; Ministry of Water Resources, AVM Emmanuel Anebi; Nigerian Armed Forces; and AIG Salisu Fagge Abdullahi, Nigerian Police Force. (NAN)