Osinbajo Expected in Sokoto Tomorrow

Acting President Osinbajo

Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo will pay an official visit to Sokoto on Thursday.Imam Imam, Special Adviser, Media and Public Affairs to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal announced this in Sokoto.While in Sokoto, the Acting President will take part in a two-day clinic organised for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), which is being hosted by the Sokoto State Government.“During the events, the Acting President will hold interactive sessions with government agencies, financial institutions, operators and stakeholders in the MSME’s sub-sector, ” Imam said.Osinbajo would also inspect samples of products by small and medium scale enterpreneurs from across the federation.The Acting President would also pay homage to the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad-Abubakar III, at his palace in Kanwuri, Sokoto.