Osinbajo Hands Over, Briefs Buhari

“We just had a very long meeting. As you can see we were basically trying to bring the President up to speed on some of the things we have done while he was away‎.“He has given a few directives on what we should be doing on so many areas, the Northeast, budget, the economy, a wide range of issues.’’Osinbajo said he had already handed over the governance of the nation to the president.“He’s held a meeting with me for well over an hour now where we discussed a wide range of issues.“So, his readiness for work isn’t in doubt at all. As a matter of fact I think he is over ready.“Oh yes! I’m back to my regular position as vice president.’’On whether the president was impressed with his performance as acting president, Osinbajo said President Buhari “was reasonably satisfied’’.Osinbajo dismissed the assertion that there might be a lot of delegation of duties to him, due to the health of the president.According to him, nothing will be done without the president’s clearance.He said: “I think the president, as you know, has always given me several responsibilities.“I think what we must recognise is that the way this administration works is that it has always been team work.“Very little is done without the president’s clearance.“Generally speaking, even with responsibilities that are my constitutional responsibilities, we have full discussions on them, we have full agreements on all of those issues.’’