Osinbajo’s visit: Obaseki apologises to Edo residents over traffic difficulties

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo has apologised to the residents, especially those in the Benin metropolis, for some traffic difficulties experienced during the visit of the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.The governor offered the apology in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. John Mayaki, in Benin on Tuesday.Osinbajo was in Benin, the Edo capital, on Monday in continuation of his visits to states in the Niger-Delta.The visit was to interact with leaders of the communities on how to resolve the persistent crisis in the region.The governor apologised for the inconveniences and assured that the situation would be better managed next time.“Importantly also, I apologise to everyone in the state, especially those in the Benin metropolis, for the difficulties experienced in mobility.“The torrential downpour also worsened this situation. I want to assure you that the situation will be managed more effectively next time.“I want to thank the Acting President, Prof Osinbajo, for the visit and for rubbing minds with the good people of the state on how best to develop its oil-producing communities.“The people of Edo have no doubt that you mean well for Edo and the entire Niger-Delta region in general.“Be rest assured Professor that the government and people of Edo will support you, and may your strength never fade.“To the people of Edo, I also say thank you for successfully hosting the acting president in the state warmly,” he said.