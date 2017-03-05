PDP faction denies forming APDP

Factional PDP National Publicity Secretary, Dayo Adeyeye

A faction of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied reports of its plan to register an alternative party, Advanced Peoples Democratic Party (APDP).The Publicity Secretary of the Makarfi led National Caretaker Committee, Mr Dayo Adeyeye, said in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja that the committee or any of its members as individuals, had no hand in such plan.Adeyeye said the clarification became necessary to clear the air on falsehood that the committee was planning to abandon PDP structure for the recognised Chairman of the party, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff.“We state clearly and without ambiguity that the National Caretaker Committee of the PDP is not in any way involved in the plans to register any party by the name APDP or any other party for that matter.“It is unthinkable that the National Caretaker Committee which without any doubt, enjoys the support of all the recognised organs of the party, will contemplate such a move.“We, however, acknowledge and recognise the rights of party members to seek alternative platform to actualise their political dreams which is an inalienable right guaranteed by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.“We also wish to state clearly and without ambiguity that the committee is holding leadership power in the party in trust for the millions of party faithful who instituted the committee at the National Convention,” he said.Adeyeye said that whatever decision that would be taken on the PDP brand shall be taken by members at a properly constituted National Convention.He added that such decision could not be taken by a few individuals no matter how highly placed.“For the records, no decision has been taken that the PDP should be abandoned and a new party formed out of the current structure.“At least, no such proposal is before the caretaker committee as at this moment,” the spokesman said.He reiterated the party’s belief that the leadership issues before the Supreme Court would be resolved on the side of truth and that Justice would be served in the interest of peace.Adeyeye urged party faithful to keep calm and allow the reconciliation efforts to move forward, adding that this was necessary without prejudice to the appeal before the Supreme Court.“We are confident that Justice will be served at the end either through the court or through the reconciliation efforts or a combination of all of them,” he said.(NAN)