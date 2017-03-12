Rivers United Close in on CAF Champions Group Stage

Rivers United supporters jubilate after the thrashing of Al Merrikh

Rivers United on Sunday thrashed Al-Merrikh of Sudan 3-0 to brighten their chances of qualifying for the group stages of the CAF Champions League (CAFCL).The match played in Port Harcourt and watched by Governor Nyesom Wike, was the round of 32 first leg clash of the competition.A first half brace from Guy Kuemian and another brilliant effort from Esosa Igbinosa gave the Pride of Rivers a comfortable lead going into the second leg next weekend.Kuemian opened scoring in the 15th minute of the encounter.The Ivorien forward then doubled his side’s lead three minutes later to hand Stanley Eguma’s side a 2-0 lead into the break.Esosa Igbinosa sealed the win for Rivers United in the 85th minute of the encounter.The second leg will be played at the Al-Merrikh Stadium, Omdurman next week.The winner of the tie will qualify for the group stage of the competition.