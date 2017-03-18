Sudan donates food to South Sudan

Sudanese President, Omar al-Bashir

Sudan has donated 15 metric tons of food and medical supplies to South Sudan, a country in dire need of humanitarian assistance.Sudanese Health minister Someia Idris said at the Juba International Airport on Friday that Khartoum was concerned about the suffering of the people in South Sudan.The South Sudan humanitarian crisis has been occasioned by raging war between the forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and those allied to his former deputy Riek Machar.The war has largely taken an ethnic dimension, pitting President Kiir’s Dinka community against Dr Machar’s Nuer group.Other rebel groups have emerged, intent on dislodging President Kiir from power.Ms Idris said the assistance by Khartoum was meant to help the famine worst-hit camps in the young nation, adding that more assistance would follow.Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir recently ordered the opening of border corridors to allow the movement of humanitarian agencies to rescue the famine-stricken South Sudan populations.Ms Idris described good relations between the two countries as vital.“We are all brothers and sisters and we share a long and eternal relationship in God’s will.“We in Sudan will continue our support to our brothers in South Sudan,” she stressed.Aid agencies declared last month that over 100,000 people were facing starvation in South Sudan, with another 5 million at risk of severe food insecurity.Ms Idris was received by her South Sudan equivalent, Dr Riek Gai Kok.The two countries have endured frosty relations since 2011 South Sudan secession, with each accusing the other of supporting cross-border insurgency.