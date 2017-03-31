UK deports 23 Nigerians



In February, the UK also deported 41 Nigerians fro related offences. Most of the deportees were said to be living in the UK illegally as their travel documents had expired.



The Government of the United Kingdom (UK) has deported 23 Nigerians for committing immigration-related offences in the country.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deportees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMlA) Lagos at about 6.a.m on Friday.The deportees,who are all males, were brought back in a chartered aircraft.DSP Joseph Alabi, the Spokesman of the Lagos Airport Police Command, confirmed the development to NAN.The deportees were received by officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), and the Police.Also on ground to receive them were officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).NAN gathered that the deportees were profiled by immigration authorities and given stipends to facilitate their transportation to their respective states.The Italian Government on March 8, deported 37 Nigerians from the country for similar reasons.