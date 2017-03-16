Vietnam bans adverts on YouTube, Facebook

Facebook and YouTube face challenges in Vietnam

Vietnam on Thursday called on all companies doing business in the country to stop advertising on YouTube, Facebook and other social media.The Vietnamese government gave the directive to the companies, saying that they should stop advertising until it found a way to halt the publication of “toxic’’ anti-government information.The communist country is putting increasing pressure on advertisers to try to get YouTube owner, Google and other companies to remove content from foreign-based dissidents.“Today we call on all Vietnamese firms that are advertising not to abet them to take advertising money from firms to use against the Vietnamese government.“We also call on all internet users to raise their voices to Google and Facebook to prevent toxic, fake content violating Vietnamese law in the online environment,’’ Information and Communication Minister Truong Minh Tuan said in a meeting in Hanoi.