Wenger Rejects Barcelona

Wenger

Arsene Wenger says he would prefer to stay and focus on Arsenal rather than eyeing the vacant Barcelona job this summer.Wenger, in the final year of his contract at Arsenal, has been linked with succeeding Luis Enrique at the Nou Camp after the Spaniard announced his end-of-season exit in a shock revelation on Wednesday.Arsenal’s failings this season have led to some calls for Wenger to move on — but he says his ‘preference has always been the same and will remain the same’.Wenger said: ‘I’m not looking for jobs in other clubs or jobs of other people. I just focus on me getting to the next level and trying to improve. ‘Competent managers always try to improve and see what they can do better and reinvent themselves — that’s what I try to do, that’s basically it.‘I’ve been here for 20 years and many times had the opportunity to leave I don’t think I have to convince you that my preference has always been Arsenal.”