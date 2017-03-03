Wenger Rejects Barcelona

|Wenger
Wenger, in the final year of his contract at Arsenal, has been linked with succeeding Luis Enrique at the Nou Camp after the Spaniard announced his end-of-season exit in a shock revelation on Wednesday.
Arsenal’s failings this season have led to some calls for Wenger to move on — but he says his ‘preference has always been the same and will remain the same’.
Wenger said: ‘I’m not looking for jobs in other clubs or jobs of other people. I just focus on me getting to the next level and trying to improve. ‘Competent managers always try to improve and see what they can do better and reinvent themselves — that’s what I try to do, that’s basically it.
‘I’ve been here for 20 years and many times had the opportunity to leave I don’t think I have to convince you that my preference has always been Arsenal.”
