Wheelbarrow Pusher Bags Six Months Jail For Cheating

A Mararaba Upper Area Court, Nasarawa State, on Thursday sentenced a wheelbarrow pusher, Ibrahim Sabo, to six months imprisonment for cheating his sponsor.The judge, Ibrahim Shekarau, gave the sentence following a guilty plea by the accused.Shekarau, however, gave the barrow pusher, aged 23, an option of N4,000 fine.The judge also ordered him to pay N18, 000 compensation to the sponsor.Sabo, who resides at KAPDA Market area of Mararaba, was arraigned on a two-count charge of breach of trust and cheating.The prosecutor, Mr Hamen Donald, had submitted that Sabo failed to pay N400 weekly to Mr Bashir Mohammed, who bought the barrow for him for business.“The complainant reported that he bought a wheelbarrow at the sum of N15, 000 and handed it over to the accused for business.“The accused promised to be remitting to the complainant N400 weekly, but he deliberately refused to do so.“The accused also disposed of the wheelbarrow without the complainant’s consent,” Donald said.The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 312 and 288 of the Penal Code.