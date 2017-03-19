Wizkid missing on Drake’s new playlist

Drake and Wizkid





The cover of Drake’s latest Playlist, showing Drake’s Dad

The latest playlist by Drake, (Drake says it is not an album) includes guest appearances from 2 Chainz, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Jorja Smith and more. Drake and Kanye West did a collabo on the track, Glow.



Further cementing Drake’s love affair with grime and UK rap, More Life also features two tracks with rapper Giggs as well as a Skepta sample.



The More Life, packaged as a “playlist by October Firm” on Drake’s Instagram last week, not only features a photo of the rapper’s father as the cover, but an all-star-studded list of features.



Earlier this year, Drake’s close collaborator and producer Nineteen85 teased in an interview with Billboard that the set would have a bunch of his famous friends on tap.



“More Life is interesting because this is [Drake] right on the peak of his biggest project yet [with Views], doing his biggest tour and still having so many good ideas that he just wants to put out without making it a big ordeal,” he explained.



“That’s why he’s trying to call it a playlist, because he has a bunch of people in a space, hanging out…. He’s so aware of what everybody else is doing musically that he likes to introduce new music and new artists to the rest of the world.



Drake has released his long-awaited new project More Life, featuring collaborations with Kanye West, Sampha and Jennifer Lopez.Giggs, Moodymann and Young Thug also among the featured artists.The self-described “playlist” with 22 tracks, was premiered on Drake’s OVO Sound Radio show on Beats 1 on Saturday evening, just like Drake announced ‘Views’.Conspicuosly missing in the playlist was the collabo, Hush Up the Silence, between Drake and Nigeria’s international entertainer, Wizkid.Hush Up the silence in previews in February was supposed to be an appetiser for New Life. But it was not included on the playlist. Wizkid and Drake had also worked together on Grammy nominee, One Dance.