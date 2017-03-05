Wukari varsity offers jobs to 16 First Class graduates

Federal University Wukari, Taraba state.

The Federal University Wukari in Taraba has promised to offer automatic employment to all the 16 first class graduating students of the institution.The Vice Chancellor of the University Prof Abubakar Kundiri who disclosed this during the maiden Convocation of the institution on Saturday in Wukari, also said that those who were willing to pick up the appointment, would similarly be trained up their 3rd level degrees.He said that the decision of the university in this direction was to encourage others to work hard to attain such heights and also to develop quality manpower for the new institution.The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC) Prof Abubakar Abdulrasheed commended the decision of the university to engage the services of the best graduating students.Represented by Malam Ibrahim Yakasai, the Head of Public Affairs of the Commission, the Executive Secretary said that the NUC would continue to support the institution in its manpower development.In his valedictory, the best graduating student Mr David Adashu, pledged to continue to project the good image of the institution.He also enjoined his fellow graduates to remain calm in face of difficulties, seize the opportunity to do good, celebrate every achievement and give back to their communities, no matter how little.