5 Easy Ways to Prevent Stretch Marks During Pregnancy

When a woman is pregnant, a lot of changes happen to her body. One of such changes is the appearance of stretch marks. For some women, it is only when they are pregnant these marks appear while for others they don’t have to be pregnant. Although stretch marks are very easy to get, they are not difficult to get rid of. The only thing women fear is the stigma, especially from men. Some men say that they dislike stretch marks. Whatever the case may be, we share five ways to prevent stretch marks during pregnancy.Your body needs to be hydrated for maximum skin elasticity. Skin elasticity is the skin’s ability to stretch and then go back to normal. So, drinking between 8 and 12 cups of water daily can help skin elasticity and thus prevent these stretch marks. Generally, it is not good for pregnant women to be dehydrated.Creams and moisturizers can be used to keep the skin moist and damp. It is advisable to use creams that contain Vitamin E or Vitamin A. This types of cream cannot cause any damage to the skin and can also prevent these marks. You should use it preferably after having your bath. Important, avoid using harsh chemicals on your skin.Yes, you are carrying an extra life in your belly and the temptation or craving will be there to eat for two. You don’t need to eat for two no matter how hungry you are. You should eat enough that will satisfy you. The only thing you need to do is to eat a balanced diet. Eating for two or eating too much during pregnancy can cause stretch marks.Not all pregnant women will be disposed to exercise during pregnant. But it is good you try to do it as exercising help retains skin elasticity by improving the circulation. There is no gainsaying that the exercises you perform should not be intense.This is perhaps the quickest way to get stretch marks. The faster you gain weight, the more you are vulnerable to stretch marks. You should follow your doctor’s recommendation for slowly gaining weight. Usually, women add weight when pregnant.