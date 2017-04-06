6 Everyday Habits That Are Risky to Your Health

Sitting all day

Smoking

Eating junk food

Not wearing sunscreen

Downing too alcohol

Not getting enough sleep

Habits are like glue. When it gets stuck, it either becomes indelible or takes forever to remove. This is why it’s not advisable to allow a habit overwhelm you because it requires painstaking efforts to abandon. If you, however, continue with these habits, it will affect your health and general wellbeing over time. Thus, we identify habits that are putting your health at risk.Since jobs are now performed mostly with computers in the 21st century, it is possible that you will sit in front of it for hours without taking breaks. This is not good because the longer you sit, the more you are susceptible to heart diseases. Therefore, the import of breaks can’t be overemphasised.This is not new. A large number of people are smoking today disregarding the instruction that smokers are liable to die young. The health hazards associated with all kinds of smoking are unlimited. Even electronic cigars have not be certified safe.The food eaten today are not a balanced diet, no thanks to tight schedules. Consequently, we turn to processed or packaged foods that unhealthy. Generally, eating junk food can hurt our health. Take time out to cook.Not wearing sunscreen whenever it is sunny raises your chances of having melanoma, an eye disease. It is easy to overlook this but the consequences are dire. Your eyes need protection from sun rays.Too much of everything is bad. Alcohol is the gold many cannot resist. At classy hotels and bars, you find people downing alcohol like water. There is nothing wrong with taking alcohol for some people. It is advisable though you drink moderately if you cannot do without it.Sleep can help boost creativity. But few persons are getting enough sleep. They are too busy. And at other times when they have the opportunity to sleep, they are distracted by their smartphones. If you cannot sleep the recommended 7 or 8 hours, try to sleep soundly even if you are sleeping for several hours.